Data I/O Co. (NYSE:DAIO) CFO Sells $21,413.63 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NYSE:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $21,413.63.

NYSE DAIO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,069. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Get Data I/O alerts:

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.