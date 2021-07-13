Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATDS stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 6,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,880,900. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.