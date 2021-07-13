Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATDS stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 6,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,880,900. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

