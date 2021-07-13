Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

