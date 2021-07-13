Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $337,500.00.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $562,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $395,662.50.

DDOG traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $107.76. 1,532,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

