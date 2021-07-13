Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Insider Sells $1,941,608.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $1,941,608.00.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amit Agarwal sold 24,860 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $2,272,949.80.

Shares of NYSE DDOG opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.