DATx (DATX) Hits Market Cap of $914,675.81

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $914,675.81 and approximately $156,559.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATx has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

