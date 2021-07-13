David A. Ranhoff Sells 66,969 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

