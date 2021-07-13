David Day Sells 35,569 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 35,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $924,082.62.

Magnite stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

