David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,614,900.00.

DDOG traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

