DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,187,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000. Tuniu comprises 8.8% of DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

