DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00153407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,452.61 or 0.99887811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00929891 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.