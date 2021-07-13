Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report sales of $122.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $523.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

TACO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 182,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,502. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

