Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 46,763 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 46,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,810,923.93.

DNLI traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,831. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

