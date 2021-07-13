Derby & Company Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND remained flat at $$86.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,681. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.