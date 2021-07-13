Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of DM stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 729,827 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

