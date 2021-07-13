Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock. Desktop Metal traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 15726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.