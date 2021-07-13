Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €145.95 ($171.71). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €144.45 ($169.94), with a volume of 512,595 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

