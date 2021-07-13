Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Raised by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

DVN stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

