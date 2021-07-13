DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,366 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Floor & Decor worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.