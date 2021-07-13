DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 22,956 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 43,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

