DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $239.75 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $239,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

ISRG stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $961.91. 4,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $868.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $960.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

