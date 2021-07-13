DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 124,373 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,373 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of CrowdStrike worth $84,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,670 shares of company stock worth $40,220,179. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $264.81. 57,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

