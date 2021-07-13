Digitex Futures Market Capitalization Reaches $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00844951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.