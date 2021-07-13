Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.16% of Balchem worth $87,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Balchem by 294.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.