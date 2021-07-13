Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.16% of Targa Resources worth $84,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.