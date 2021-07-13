Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.86 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $86,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

