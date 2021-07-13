Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $84,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

