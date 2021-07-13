Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 133,637 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,941 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 133,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.26% of Perficient worth $82,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Perficient by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,618 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.