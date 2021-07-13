Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,681 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,661,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $83,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after acquiring an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 158,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

