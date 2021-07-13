Diodes Incorporated (NYSE:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 27,539 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NYSE:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 27,539 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $2,033,755.15.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,400 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $651,168.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,100 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.12. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,301. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

