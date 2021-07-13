Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LABU. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 307.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $185.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.