Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Cut by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,835 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.