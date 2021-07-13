Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Get Diversey alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $18.15 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,536,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,891,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversey (DSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.