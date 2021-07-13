DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,172. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.76, a PEG ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

