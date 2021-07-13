Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.