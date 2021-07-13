DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

