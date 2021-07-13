Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

