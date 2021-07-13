Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.