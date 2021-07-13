Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,239 shares of company stock worth $4,405,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

