DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 18,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $123.24.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

