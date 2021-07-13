Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at $24,524,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.