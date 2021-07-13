DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 36.3% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $8.50 or 0.00026698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $161,875.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00152858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,693.99 or 0.99525452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.80 or 0.00928862 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,538 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

