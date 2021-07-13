Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.80 ($43.29).

DUE stock opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €33.48.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

