Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $37.75 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

