E2open Parent (ETWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

