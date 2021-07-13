EagleX (EGX) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EagleX has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,108.03 and $118.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00112016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00158714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,170.02 or 1.00247548 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.16 or 0.00970611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

