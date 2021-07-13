East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,264,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,227 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERES. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERES remained flat at $$9.78 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,003. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

