Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,330 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

