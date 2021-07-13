easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

EJTTF opened at $13.03 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.99.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

