Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

